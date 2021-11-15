Truist Is Lender On $90M Denver-Area Apartment Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (November 15, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Truist has been revealed as the bank behind a construction loan to developer Prime West that's part of a larger $90.4 million injection of cash for a multifamily project in the Denver area, Law360 exclusively learned on Monday. Prime West's broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., has announced that the developer had landed a mix of construction financing from an unnamed bank and a joint venture equity investment from Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. James Benjamin of Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe PC, Prime West's counsel, told Law360 on Monday the bank lender was Truist. The combination of financing and equity is...

