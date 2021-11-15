Clinique Labs Can't Escape 'Oil-Free' Skin Care Claims

By Mike Curley (November 15, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to free Clinique Laboratories LLC from a proposed class action alleging that the labeling on its "oil-free" skin are products is misleading because they do contain oils, but dismissed claims relating to the products that the lead plaintiff didn't buy. U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen let the bulk of the claims by Norah Flaherty proceed and also denied Clinique's bid to have her class claims struck, saying it was too early in the process to make a decision on her suitability as class representative for the proposed nationwide or Illinois classes. In the...

