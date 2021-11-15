Naval Officer Hid Ties To Man Convicted Of Export Fraud

By Alyssa Aquino (November 15, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A U.S. Navy lieutenant has been convicted in Florida federal court of covering up his contacts with a Chinese businessman who admitted to a conspiracy to export U.S. naval technology abroad, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Lt. Fan Yang failed to disclose his relationship with Ge Songtao during a background check to renew his security clearance, despite evidence showing that Ge had employed Yang's wife, had visited the couple in their Florida home and had paid for them to visit him, the DOJ said. "Yang failed to disclose the extent of his contacts with Ge Songtao, and hid that he...

