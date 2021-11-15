Illumina Tells Jury BGI Copied Its DNA Sequencing Patents

By Hannah Albarazi (November 15, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- Counsel for DNA sequencing equipment supplier Illumina told a California federal jury Monday during opening statements in its $25 million suit that China-based BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. willfully infringed five of its DNA sequencing patents, while BGI's counsel told jurors that the patents couldn't have been infringed because they are invalid as obvious. The hotly contested lawsuit went to trial Monday more than two years after California-based Illumina Inc. and Illumina Cambridge Ltd. initially accused BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. and its subsidiary Complete Genomics Inc. of infringing its DNA sequencing technology. Illumina's attorney Edward R. Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP,...

