Ex-Ga. DA To Serve 1 Year In Bribery, Witness Tampering Case

By Rosie Manins (November 15, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A former Georgia district attorney was sentenced Monday to a year in prison, having pled guilty to four felony charges over attempts to influence a police officer and pay off two prosecutors, the Georgia Attorney General's Office said. Former Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones pled guilty to two counts of attempted violation of oath by a public officer, and single counts of violating a public officer's oath and influencing witnesses. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said a state court judge accepted Jones' admission of guilt on Monday and sentenced him to one year incarceration followed by four years of probation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS