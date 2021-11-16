Investors Sue Standard Chartered Over Sanctions Violations

By Christopher Crosby (November 16, 2021, 9:08 PM GMT) -- More than 100 trustees, institutional investors and retirement funds have sued Standard Chartered PLC in London for allegedly misleading investors over its violations of Iranian sanctions, a scandal that has cost the bank more than $1.7 billion in fines. The trustees for the Victory Portfolios and nearly 125 investors, including major American public-sector funds, asset managers and trusts, filed the securities lawsuit in the High Court on Sept. 20, accusing the bank of publishing false information in violation of market disclosure rules. Investors alleged that the bank withheld information when it paid $670 million to U.S. regulators in 2012 to settle...

