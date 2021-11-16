Muslim Workers Claim Pa. Food Co. Disrupted Daily Prayers

By Matthew Santoni (November 16, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- An Iraqi refugee couple claim a Pittsburgh-area food company discriminated against them because of their national origin and Muslim faith, ignoring employees who used slurs and soaked the areas where they prayed with water and disinfectants, according to a federal lawsuit. Munaf Abdulqader and Shaymaa Alduroobi, who worked at Paragon Wholesale Foods Corp.'s facility outside Pittsburgh, say the company looked the other way as they were harassed, berated, physically assaulted, denied holidays off and passed over for promotions and had their daily religious observances disrupted and mocked, according to the suit filed Monday in U.S. district court in Pittsburgh. "Maintenance worker...

