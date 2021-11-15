Jury Hands Boston Cop $2M Verdict In Gender Bias Trial

By Brian Dowling (November 15, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Boston sided with a high-ranking female detective who claimed the city's police department "stripped her of her power" after she made gender bias accusations against a supervisor, awarding her $2 million in damages. The jury awarded a former Boston police officer $2 million in her gender discrimination case, including $1 million for emotional distress. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images) The jury — which heard closing arguments Monday morning and started deliberations around 1 p.m. — returned a verdict hours later for Donna M. Gavin on her gender discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation claims against...

