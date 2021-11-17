Dieselgate Class Action Against Daimler Grows By 12,000

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 17, 2021, 4:45 PM GMT) -- Auto giants Daimler and Mercedes are facing claims from another 12,000 car owners in the English courts for allegedly misleading consumers about excessive carbon emissions from their diesel cars. About 12,000 new claimants have been added to a group of aggrieved car owners who are suing Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz Car UK Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services UK Ltd. over their use of so-called defeat devices, which temporarily reduce levels of carbon emissions to make them appear more environmentally friendly. Michael Gallagher, a partner at Hagens Berman UK LLP representing the group of car owners, said that a suit the firm filed in...

