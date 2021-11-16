Calif. Panel Says Title Insurer Owes Sales Tax On Leases

By Asha Glover (November 16, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- A California appeals court said the state can require a title insurance company to pay sales tax on office equipment leases even though title insurers usually pay an annual tax on certain income in lieu of all other taxes. The three-judge panel on Friday reversed a lower court's decision that a state regulation unconstitutionally imposes sales tax on tax-exempt leases of tangible personal property. According to the appeals court decision, state law provides that in cases of a lease that is both a sale and a purchase, if a lessee is not subject to use tax, as insurance companies are not, the sales...

