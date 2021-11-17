4 Ways Kanter Should Clean Up DOJ Antitrust Holdups

By Michael Carrier (November 17, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- At long last, the Biden administration has a permanent head of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. Jonathan Kanter, confirmed by the Senate this week, has much work to do. One easy place to begin? Cleaning up the so-called holdup mess left by his predecessor, Makan Delrahim. Delrahim entered office in 2017 determined to shake things up. He had strong views on how antitrust should consider patent-related issues in the high-technology industry. And he foisted those views across every corner of antitrust policy. These positions stood outside a long-standing bipartisan consensus on these issues. It is now time to clean...

