Honeywell Will Pay $4.25M To End Feds' River Pollution Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 15, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Honeywell International Inc. on Monday agreed to pay $4.25 million to settle claims that New York residents were harmed by the release of hazardous substances into the Buffalo River. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the Tuscarora Nation sued Honeywell under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act over the river pollution, alleging the contamination harmed natural and cultural resources in and along the Buffalo River, including migratory birds, fish and mammals, as well as the sediment and groundwater. Under the proposed settlement, which a New York federal judge must approve, Honeywell would...

