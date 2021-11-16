Kirkland & Ellis Nabs Environmental Atty from Doughty

By James Mills (November 16, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis has lured a British environmental attorney away from Doughty Street Chambers to work on environmental and social issues in its San Francisco office. Paul Barker, who spent almost six years as a barrister with Doughty in London, joins Kirkland as a partner in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) and impact practice group. With a strong background in international arbitration and dispute resolution, Barker is skilled in climate change policy and energy transition policy. "I really liked Kirkland's forward-thinking investment in developing leading ESG services and believe it presents unique opportunities to help clients," Barker said in a...

