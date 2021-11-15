Qualcomm Dodges Investor's Suit Over Board Diversity

By Dave Simpson (November 15, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- A derivative investor suit that accuses Qualcomm Inc. of breaking promises to diversify its all-white board is too vague, relies on inactionable puffery and doesn't properly allege that some statements in question were misleading, a Delaware federal judge said Monday while dismissing all the claims, some without prejudice. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said investor Becky Kiger's complaint lacks particularized allegations to back up her claim that the board decided to implement a business strategy designed to circumvent federal and state law prohibiting racial discrimination. "When was the decision made?" he asked. "What exactly was the strategy? How would it...

