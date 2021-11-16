Thompson Hine Adds Ex-Paley Rothman Atty To DC Office

By Jack Rodgers (November 16, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- A former Paley Rothman shareholder who also served as a city council member in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and helped implement a city-wide banking system has joined Thompson Hine LLP as a partner in its government contracts practice in Washington, D.C., the firm has announced. Ryan Spiegel will offer complex regulatory guidance and counsel businesses in several industries, the firm said. He has years of experience advising clients facing trade secrets and False Claims Act litigation, while also assisting corporate clients on restructuring and government investigations. Spiegel has also litigated contract, government procurement and corporate disputes and has worked pro bono on death penalty...

