Venezuela, DOJ Tell DC Circ. Company Improperly Served Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (November 15, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel questioned a lower court's decision allowing a French plastics company to begin seizing Venezuelan assets in the U.S. as debt payments, appearing sympathetic to arguments from the U.S. government and Venezuela saying the country wasn't properly served notice of the lawsuit. Venezuela, with the support of U.S. Department of Justice attorneys, are challenging a July decision by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras granting Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' motion to seize Venezuela's U.S. assets, saying Venezuela has used "political turmoil" as a reason to stall debt payments one too many times. According to Venezuela and the United States, Saint-Gobain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS