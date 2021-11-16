Cleveland MLB Club Settles TM Suit Over 'Guardians' Rebrand

By Zachary Zagger (November 16, 2021, 12:37 PM EST) -- Cleveland's Major League Baseball club will move forward with plans to rebrand as the "Guardians" after resolving a trademark lawsuit by a local roller derby team of the same name, the teams jointly announced Tuesday. Cleveland baseball team owner Paul Dolan speaks during a news conference in July. On Tuesday, the team resolved a trademark suit brought by a local roller derby team over the baseball team's planned use of the "Guardians" name. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The teams called it an "amicable resolution" that will allow both of them to use the "Guardians" name, but did not provide any further details. The settlement...

