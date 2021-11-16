MSG Entertainment Taps Ex-Samsung Top Attorney As GC

By Clarice Silber (November 16, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced Friday that it has tapped former Samsung top attorney Jamal Haughton to become its executive vice president and general counsel. MSG Entertainment said that Haughton will work closely with its executive team to support the company's long-term growth. The company said Haughton will also oversee all legal functions across corporate, commercial, transactional, litigation and regulatory matters, and report to Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan. Haughton said in a statement that he looks forward to "working with the management team to help ensure we continue to deliver excellence across our operations and drive the company's...

