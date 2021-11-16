Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Geico Adjusters Want Cert in Overtime Pay Row

By Brian Dowling (November 16, 2021, 12:22 PM EST) -- Insurance adjusters with Geico asked a Boston federal judge Monday to certify as a collective action their lawsuit claiming that the insurer failed to pay time-and-a-half for overtime as required by federal law.

Marc Pugliese and Michael Loughlin asked U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper to grant the initial certification so other adjusters with the Government Employees Insurance Company, as Geico is less commonly known, can learn of the lawsuit and choose to opt-in to the litigation.

The collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act claims Geico, from October 2018 until March 2021, failed to pay its Massachusetts adjusters for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!