Mass. Geico Adjusters Want Cert in Overtime Pay Row

By Brian Dowling (November 16, 2021, 12:22 PM EST) -- Insurance adjusters with Geico asked a Boston federal judge Monday to certify as a collective action their lawsuit claiming that the insurer failed to pay time-and-a-half for overtime as required by federal law. Marc Pugliese and Michael Loughlin asked U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper to grant the initial certification so other adjusters with the Government Employees Insurance Company, as Geico is less commonly known, can learn of the lawsuit and choose to opt-in to the litigation. The collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act claims Geico, from October 2018 until March 2021, failed to pay its Massachusetts adjusters for...

