Uncertainty Makes Insuring 3D-Printed Construction Tricky

By Angela Childers (December 3, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Contractors are increasingly using additive manufacturing, which is better known as 3D printing, in construction projects, and although experts believe the use of this novel building technique may create cost savings and benefit the environment, the unknown risks make underwriting these projects a challenge. Market research firm Grand View Research valued the global 3D-printed construction market at $7 billion. (AP Photo/Terry Chea) From the lack of data available on how 3D-printed buildings withstand their environment to how the adhesives used might perform in different climates, uncertainty is making it more challenging to insure these risks, with many in the industry anxiously waiting...

