Mondelez Inks $8M Deal In Suit Over Sugar In Biscuits

By Mike Curley (November 16, 2021, 1:02 PM EST) -- A group of consumers is asking a California federal judge to greenlight an $8 million deal to resolve class action claims that Mondelez International Inc.'s belVita breakfast biscuits misrepresent their sugar content. In a motion filed Monday, the buyers asked for approval of a nationwide settlement class of all persons who bought the biscuits between November 2013 and the date that the court grants preliminary approval. The court approved two classes in the suit eight months ago. Mondelez Global LLC, the parent company of Mondelez International, has agreed to pay $8 million to a non-reversionary common fund, from which class members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS