Indiana City Wants Aerojet To Pay For Industrial Site Cleanup

By Morgan Conley (November 16, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- A city in northern Indiana sued Aerojet in federal court alleging the aerospace company is liable for the costs of cleaning up contamination at a 30-acre former industrial site near the downtown core that the city intends to develop into residences. The city of Wabash filed a complaint against Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in Indiana federal court Monday, alleging the company must foot the bill for cleaning up groundwater and soil contamination at a now city-owned site under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and the Indiana Environmental Legal Action. An attorney for the city told Law360 Tuesday that...

