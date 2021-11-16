Ill. Neurologist Must Face Patient's Brain Infection Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 16, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court again reinstated claims by a multiple sclerosis patient that her neurologist's negligent treatment caused her to become permanently disabled, ruling the trial court's order rejecting the patient's amended complaint "undercut the authority and prestige" of the appellate court. The three-judge panel on Monday said that it had "already decided" in its 2019 opinion the points that defendants Midwest Neurology Ltd. and Dr. Andrew D. Ta were attempting to "somewhat disingenuously" relitigate. Justice Robert D. McLaren, who wrote the opinion for the panel, said the lower court's ruling "directly contradicts" the previous appeals decision, which he also...

