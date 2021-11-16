Nissan Can't Duck Workers' 2nd Stab At Flat-Rate Pay Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (November 16, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to let Nissan escape a revised putative class action lodged by workers who say the company skimped on wages, ruling that the automotive giant can't shift blame onto individual dealerships since it governed how employees were paid. In an order filed on Monday, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said that Nissan North America Inc. can't shake dealership workers' amended claims that it enforced a flat-rate pay system for maintenance and repair services that failed to meet minimum wage or overtime requirements. According to Judge Dalton, the workers have sufficiently argued that Nissan is...

