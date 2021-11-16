Ex-Exec Loses Disability Appeal Against Advisory Boutique

By Silvia Martelli (November 16, 2021, 7:16 PM GMT) -- A former sales executive on Tuesday lost his appeal to revive his discrimination suit against the finance advisory firm he used to work for when a London court ruled a tribunal had adequately reviewed his disability claims. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel ruled unanimously that the Employment Tribunal provided "adequate findings of fact" when deciding that BSC, a capital-raising and advisory firm for U.S. hedge fund managers, had not discriminated against senior sales executive Stephen Sullivan because of his alleged disability when dismissing him after eight years of employment. Judge Rabinder Singh wrote for the panel that the appeal came...

