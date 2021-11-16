Chatham Challenges $2.1B RRD Deal With New Bid, Lawsuit

By Benjamin Horney (November 16, 2021, 9:17 AM EST) -- Chatham Asset Management on Tuesday offered to buy marketing and communications company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. for an enterprise value of up to nearly $2.17 billion and also launched a lawsuit against competing bidder Atlas Holdings. New Jersey-based Chatham has made a binding and fully financed bid worth $9.10 per share to buy Chicago-based RRD, according to a statement. Chatham's offer price could rise to $9.34 per share if RRD eliminates the termination fee included in its $2.1 billion deal with private equity firm Atlas, announced Nov. 3. Chatham, which is a significant minority stockholder in RRD with a stake...

