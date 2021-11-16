3rd Circ. Revives Shipper's Suit Over Del. Port Detainment

By Bill Wichert (November 16, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday restored a shipping company's lawsuit against the federal government for purportedly detaining a vessel for too long in a Delaware port amid pollution allegations, ruling in a precedential opinion that a federal judge in the First State improperly concluded he could not hear the case. A circuit panel nixed U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' decision last year tossing Nederland Shipping Corp.'s claims for breach of contract and a violation of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, or APPS, in connection with the M/V Nederland Reefer's continued detainment after Nederland had reached an agreement with...

