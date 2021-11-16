Former Prosecutor Rejoins McGuireWoods' White Collar Team

By Ivan Moreno (November 16, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- A former federal prosecutor and white collar defense attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is returning to McGuireWoods LLP, the firm that helped launch her career almost three decades ago, the firm announced Tuesday. Laura Colombell Marshall, who served 15 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, joined McGuireWoods this month as a partner in Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. She will be part of the firm's government investigations and white collar litigation department, McGuireWoods said. Rejoining McGuireWoods is something of a homecoming for Marshall, who said she was on the firm's first iteration of its...

