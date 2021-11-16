Whistleblowers Defend FCA Suit Against HIG Capital

By Nathan Hale (November 16, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- Two whistleblowers argued to the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday that a Florida district court erred in tossing their False Claims Act suit against H.I.G. Capital LLC and should have at least let them supplement their pleadings instead of refiling, while the private equity firm pushed for an outright dismissal. During oral arguments held via Zoom, relators Dr. Sheldon Cho, who worked at H.I.G.-owned Surgery Partners Inc., a chain of medical facilities, and physician recruiter Dawn Baker explained that while the lower court's judgment of dismissal without prejudice would not dispose of their case, it stands to significantly curtail the potential damages,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS