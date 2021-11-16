Chancery Suit Against Zillow Appealed To Del. Supreme Court

By Jeff Montgomery (November 16, 2021, 3:13 PM EST) -- The co-founder of a company acquired by house-hunting platform Zillow Inc. in 2013 has appealed a Delaware Chancery Court ruling, continuing his fight to claim $6.3 million in pre-closing dividends and that merger consideration was improperly withheld. Headed for the Delaware Supreme Court under the appeal notice, filed late Monday, is a finding by Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will that it was "obvious from the face of the complaint that plaintiffs' claims are untimely" based on the three-year statute of limitations that applies to the dispute. Douglas M. Chertok and Vast Ventures LLC argued that the merger of NMD Interactive Inc....

