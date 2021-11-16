Gibson Dunn, Latham Rep Peloton's $1B Stock Offering

By McCord Pagan (November 16, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Peloton launched a nearly $1.1 billion stock sale Tuesday to raise money that could be used to build new facilities, in an offering guided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Peloton Interactive Inc. sold nearly 23.9 million shares at $46 each to bring in $1.07 billion, and its underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 3.3 million shares, which could raise another $150 million, it said in a statement. The fitness company will have wide discretion on how to use the funds, "which over time may include working capital;...

