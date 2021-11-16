Gunmaker Meets Skepticism In NJ Bid For Law Firm Records

By Bill Wichert (November 16, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday challenged gunmaker Smith & Wesson's bid to access communications between the state attorney general's office and law firms involved in an anti-gun violence task force, questioning the breadth of a request for such records. During a remote hearing in Smith & Wesson's state Open Public Records Act lawsuit seeking those documents and related materials, Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy pointed to the scope of the work performed by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Arnold & Porter LLP and other firms tied to the Firearms Accountability Counsel Task Force, or FACT....

