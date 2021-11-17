Firms' Fight Over Roundup Settlement Fees Lands In Court

By James Mills (November 17, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- A law firm involved in the sprawling Roundup litigation is suing a fellow plaintiff's firm for fraud over an alleged failure to share settlement funds, further asking a D.C. federal court to prevent any additional money from being distributed in settled cases in which the firms were involved. On Monday, Banner Legal sued Peter Miller and his firm, Miller Dellafera PLC, as well as ARX Management LLC over money from Roundup settlement agreements that Banner Legal says it is owed. Banner Legal and Miller Dellafera appear to have been involved in some of the multidistrict litigation against the Monsanto corporation for...

