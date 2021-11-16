Ex-DOD GC Rejoins Wilson Sonsini In Calif.

By Adrian Cruz (November 16, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC rehired an experienced cybersecurity partner after a short stint working as U.S. Department of Defense general counsel, the firm announced Tuesday. Beth George rejoined Wilson Sonsini's San Francisco office at the start of November after serving as acting general counsel and principal deputy general counsel of the DOD. She told Law360 on Tuesday that she chose to rejoin the firm because she finds the work and clients to be interesting, adding that she had every intention of returning to the firm after her government time concluded. "I think Wilson has some of the most interesting...

