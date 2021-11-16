Wis. Lawyer Urges 7th Circ. To Discharge Disciplinary Costs

By Lauraann Wood (November 16, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin lawyer urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a district court's finding that his outstanding $12,500 disciplinary costs weren't dischargeable in his bankruptcy, arguing he shouldn't have to reimburse money the state spent prosecuting him for earlier misconduct. Wisconsin attorney Tim Osicka told a three-judge panel during oral argument that the disciplinary costs should have been considered discharged in his 2011 bankruptcy because they do not fall within the Bankruptcy Code's exception for fines, penalties and forfeitures that aren't intended to compensate a governmental unit's actual pecuniary loss. The lower court said the costs against Osicka weren't compensating...

