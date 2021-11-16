Court Rejects Portland's Support Of Restaurants In Virus Suits

By Ben Zigterman (November 16, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge said the city of Portland's proposed amicus briefs fail to address the legal issues in the COVID-19 coverage disputes between three restaurants and Cincinnati Insurance Co. While the city wanted to file its friend-of-the-court briefs on behalf of the restaurants to show how a decision against them could be harmful, U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta said Monday it is not entitled to because the dispute is a narrow legal one based on state law and the insurance policies. "The pivotal issue before the court is the proper construction of the policy terms, and it is this...

