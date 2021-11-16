Spencer Fane Adds Real Estate Partner In Denver

By Emma Cueto (November 16, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP continues to grow its Denver office with the addition of two attorneys, including a real estate partner from Ballard Spahr LLP, the firm announced on Tuesday. Joseph Sellars specializes in handling transactions for a variety of property types, including industrial, office, retail, multifamily and mixed-use, on behalf of developers, property owners and other clients, according to the firm. The firm also announced on Tuesday that it has added real estate associate Laura Heinrich, who joins from a local Colorado firm and who specializes in matters involving special districts. "Joe and Laura share our commitment to providing effective and...

