Lathrop GPM Adds 3 Kansas City Attys To Litigation Practice

By Adrian Cruz (November 17, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Lathrop GPM LLP announced that it has added three experienced litigation partners to its Kansas City, Missouri, office, including a former partner who rejoined the firm after stints with Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP and co-running a small litigation boutique. Pat Fanning, Kristi Burmeister and Aaron Craig joined Lathrop on Monday after spending a little over three years operating PEAK Litigation LLP. Fanning, who was a partner at Lathrop until he joined Shook Hardy in 2010, told Law360 on Wednesday that the trio chose to make the move because of the firm culture and the larger platform to support their fast-growing...

