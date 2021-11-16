FTC Tells High Court Impax Ruling Needs No Review

By Bryan Koenig (November 16, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reject Impax Laboratories' bid to review a Fifth Circuit decision that found the generics maker ran afoul of antitrust laws by cutting a deal with Endo Pharmaceuticals over the opioid pain medication Opana ER, the Federal Trade Commission said Monday. The FTC argued in its response brief that in ruling against Impax, the commission and the Fifth Circuit followed all Supreme Court precedent, including crucially the high court's landmark 2013 ruling in FTC v. Actavis, in which the justices limited the circumstances in which reverse-payment deals ending generic-drug maker challenges to a brandmaker's patent exclusivity can be considered...

