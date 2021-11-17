FisherBroyles Adds International Arbitration Atty In Miami

By Madison Arnold (November 17, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- FisherBroyles has added a Miami partner who works on complex international arbitration and cross-border transactions. The firm announced Monday that it had hired Yine Rodríguez Pérez, whose work focuses on Latin America. Rodríguez told Law360 that the move to FisherBroyles came as she had the right group of clients and that it would help her grow her practice. Many of her clients are states or state-owned entities that need representation before the International Chamber of Commerce, the American Arbitration Association, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes and post-arbitration proceedings in federal court in the U.S. Rodríguez also represents private companies,...

