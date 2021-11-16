Marriott Says Ga. Biz Owes $735K For Canceled Conference

By Rosie Manins (November 16, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- Marriott hit back Tuesday at claims it wrongly penalized a Georgia staffing company $735,000 for canceling, six months in advance, a conference due to COVID-19 concerns, telling a Georgia court to accept the fee and rule in its favor. The hotel organization sought a summary judgment ruling against Insight Global LLC, which canceled in July 2020 a 2,200-person conference at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida that was due to be held in January 2021. Marriott International Inc. told the Georgia State-wide Business Court that it was contractually entitled to liquidated damages when Insight terminated their agreement for the conference....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS