Riley Safer Adds Third Illinois Asst. US Atty In Chicago

By Adrian Cruz (November 18, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Chicago-based Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP added a former assistant U.S. attorney as a partner in its government enforcement, investigations and white collar criminal defense practice, the firm announced. Kalia Coleman joined Riley Safer on Monday after a six-year stint working with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, where she most recently served as deputy chief of the agency's general crimes division. She told Law360 on Thursday that she chose to join Riley Safer because of the firm's commitment to diversity and inclusion and the firm culture, also citing a close working relationship with managing partner...

