Staffing Firm Asks High Court To Leave Travel Pay Out Of OT

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 16, 2021, 3:38 PM EST) -- A​ traveling nurse staffing firm pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether per diem payments are wages and should be included in overtime calculations, saying a Ninth Circuit ruling sent federal guidelines on allowances into a muddle. A​ traveling nurse staffing firm pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether per diem payments are wages and should be included in overtime calculations. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AMN Services LLC told the justices Monday that the appellate panel in February erred in not strictly following the Fair Labor Standards Act's guidance when it found per diem benefits were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS