Anti-Spoofing Enforcement Bill Sails Through Senate Panel

By Christopher Cole (November 17, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- A Senate panel on Wednesday easily advanced a bipartisan bill that would hit robocallers using fake identities with double the current federal fine and raise the cap on total penalties for ongoing violations. The legislation goes after "spoofing," the illegal practice of putting false caller IDs onto robocalls to make them appear legitimate. Spoofed calls can involve using a misleading local number or even a government agency such as the IRS to get a recipient to pick up the phone. Under the measure that cleared the Senate Commerce Committee on a voice vote with no opposition Wednesday, Congress would double the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS