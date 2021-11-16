Holtec Can't Halt Utility's $56M Nuke Waste Funds Claim

By Morgan Conley (November 16, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge rejected Holtec's bid to shut down a suit brought by a former owner of a Massachusetts nuclear power station that seeks $56 million from the federal government, standing by past rulings that the former owner can still sue despite having sold the facility at issue. Court of Federal Claims Judge Charles Lettow on Monday denied intervenor Holtec Pilgrim LLC's motion for summary judgment that argued it owns the rights to current and future spent nuclear fuel damages related to the U.S. Department of Energy's performance under a nuclear waste cleanup agreement. Judge Lettow ruled against...

