Steptoe & Johnson Snags Another Diamond McCarthy Partner

By Rachel Rippetoe (November 17, 2021, 1:53 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has added another partner from Diamond McCarthy LLP to its growing international arbitration practice, the firm announced on Tuesday. Tom Watson, a trial and arbitration lawyer, has joined the firm's Los Angeles office to further bolster its commercial litigation and international arbitration practices, reuniting with his former colleagues from Diamond McCarthy, Juliya Arbisman and Robby Mockler, who Steptoe hired in June. "I am thrilled to join Steptoe; it provides excellent client service and winning results, and I believe that its well-known experience in energy and other sectors, as well as its strong international footprint, will serve clients...

