Converse, Steve Madden Eye Shoe Design Patent Settlement

By Chris Villani (November 16, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- Steve Madden and Converse Inc. remain in settlement talks to resolve a patent infringement dispute over high-top sneaker designs, according to a Tuesday court filing, entering at least their fourth month of trying to resolve the suit. Attorneys for the two footwear companies filed their fourth consecutive stipulation asking for a 30-day extension aimed at giving them more time to sort out Converse's claims that Steve Madden ripped off its Run Star Hike sneaker design, allegedly infringing two of its design patents. In its May 2020 suit, Converse said Long Island-based Steve Madden "often" copies others' sneaker designs instead of innovating...

