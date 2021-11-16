Crime Prof. Gets 6 Months For 'Textbook' Money Laundering

By Max Jaeger (November 16, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- An organized-crime scholar who admitted laundering money embezzled from a Venezuelan food program was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday by a Manhattan federal judge who said he of all people should have known better. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff acknowledged Dr. Bruce Bagley's contributions to academia, but said the former University of Miami professor's sophisticated understanding of criminal enterprises and money laundering operations only made his crimes more egregious. "If there is anyone in the world who knew that this kind of activity was criminal it was Dr. Bagley," Judge Rakoff said of the defendant, who co-edited and wrote sections of the 2015...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS