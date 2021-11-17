Justices Asked To Limit Security Tariff Adjustment Powers

By Alex Lawson (November 17, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- A closely watched battle over the president's national security tariff powers has reached the doorstep of the U.S. Supreme Court, as two companies push for limits on the White House's ability to increase those tariffs long after they've been implemented. Importer Transpacific Steel LLC and its Turkish suppliers have asked the justices to rein in the vast authority granted under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, pushing to reverse a Federal Circuit decision that took a loose reading of the statute's deadlines. "As construed by the Federal Circuit majority, Section 232 is transformed from an expansive, but arguably still limited,...

