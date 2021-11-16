Texas Home Care Co. Must Face Sex Assault Claims

By Mike Curley (November 16, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday refused to dismiss a suit alleging that a facility run by Nixon Home Care Inc. negligently allowed a participant in its program to be sexually assaulted, saying the participant's guardian does not need to submit an expert report to support his claims. In the opinion, the three-justice panel affirmed the lower court's denial of Nixon's bid to dismiss the suit by John B. Henry III, guardian of D.W., finding that the alleged negligence was not in the course of providing health care to D.W., and so the suit does not fall under the requirements of...

